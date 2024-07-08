Dennis Police Deems New Independence Day Rules At Local Beaches Successful

DENNIS – The Dennis Police Department is happy to report zero arrests or major incidents at any Dennis beaches on the Fourth of July.

New restrictions were put in place at Mayflower, Chapin Memorial and Bayview Beaches in response to unruly behavior that was breaking out on the holiday.

While the beaches were still full, the Dennis P.D. says the atmosphere and spirit was markedly different than in years past, calling it a “refreshing” return to the family-friendly and welcoming atmosphere that Dennis beaches are known for.

The police department says town officials will meet this week to further debrief on how the holiday rules were enforced.

State Representative Steve Xiarhos is publicly thanking the police department for a job well done.