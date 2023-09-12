Dennis Public Library Hosting Drippy Sky Canvas Painting Program

DENNIS – The Dennis Public Library will be hosting the Drippy Sky Canvas Painting program on Wednesday, September 13, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Pop Up Art School will run the events and participants will be painting a pastel sunset with a star-filled sky.

The program will also teach participants how to paint colorful and fluffy clouds, and a dark celestial sky.

Over 1,500 art programs have been brought to public libraries in Massachusetts and across the country by the Pop up Art School which is a mobile and virtual art lesson business.

The program is first come first serve and interested parties can call the Dennis Public Library to register.