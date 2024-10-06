Dennis Town Meeting Approves Funding For Wastewater System

DENNIS – A special town meeting in Dennis last week voted unanimously to borrow about $246 million for Phase 1 of the town’s wastewater implementation plan.

This will include a water resource recovering facility located off Theophilus F. Smith Road, and the construction of a sewer collecting system to serve the commercial planning district along Route 28, residential areas adjacent to the Bass River, and East/West Dennis area on Route 134.

Select Board member Chris Lambton explained why the vote was important.

“Besides the fact that the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection is mandating it, because the water we drink is below us, the water we swim in is all around us, the food that we eat swims in our waters. Our main revenue stream, tourism, depends on our fresh and clean waters,” he said.

Lambton continued, “To me, the most important reason why we should vote yes to wastewater is our next generation. We want to leave our environment cleaner and better for them.”

The wastewater plan will also require a debt exclusion vote at the Tuesday town election.

You can watch the full town meeting on video by clicking here. The wastewater article begins at the 20-minute mark.