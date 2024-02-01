Detours Monday for Hyannis Sewer Work

HYANNIS – Starting Monday, the Town of Barnstable’s contractor will begin sewer construction related to the 725 Main Street Sewer Pump Station Project, leading to some required road closures. The following is the full statement from the Town of Barnstable:

Starting, Monday, February 5, 2024, the Town of Barnstable’s Contractor, RJV Construction Corporation, will begin in-road sewer construction related to the 725 Main Street Sewer Pump Station Project. During this phase of work, a single-direction detour will be required for westbound traffic on Main Street, Hyannis from Stevens Street to the West End Rotary. South Street will remain open and accessible for eastbound traffic. Work will occur Monday through Friday, from approximately 8:30AM to 5:00PM, weather permitting. Local resident and emergency access will be maintained, with traffic control onsite to assist motorists. Businesses will remain open and accessible throughout construction. This work is part of the Town’s Sewer Pump Station Rehabilitation Program. To review project details and supportive presentation materials, please visit: https://bit.ly/725MainStreetPS