Drones Spotted Over Cape Cod Amid Nationwide Reports

HARWICH – Cape Cod police departments have received reports of what was described as drones at night over the region in an ongoing incident across the East Coast.

Similar lights in the sky that were attributed to drones were recently reported in states including New York and New Jersey.

Residents in Barnstable and Harwich called in to local police this past week reporting over a dozen drones in the night skies around their homes.

One Harwich residents described 10 to 15 drones above her home, which while very bright were inaudible to the resident. An off-duty Harwich officer noticed similar activity near the Public Safety Compex on Sisson Road around 6 pm that same Thursday night.

Gov. Maura Healey says her administration is aware of the growing number of drone sightings and is monitoring the situation closely, with Mass State Police offering assistance to federal aviation authorities.

“We have forwarded all the information we have received tot eh Boston FBI and the Massachusetts State Police. We will continue to work with our State and Federal partners,” said Harwich Police Chief Kevin Considine in a statement.