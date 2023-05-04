You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Duffy Health, Yarmouth Police Partner for Substance Use Resources

May 4, 2023

YARMOUTH – Duffy Health Center and the Yarmouth Police Department are partnering to offer resources for substance use treatment.

Those struggling with substance use disorder are invited to attend weekly meetings, which will be hosted by the police department beginning on Thursday, May 25 from 4 to 6 p.m.

These confidential sessions will feature Peer Recovery Specialists from Duffy who have had their own experiences with substance use. Access to resources like outpatient treatment and acute care services will be provided.

For more details, visit Duffy Health Center’s website by clicking here.

