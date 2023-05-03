Eastham Town Meeting to Decide on Dredging and Wastewater

EASTHAM – Eastham town meeting voters will tackle a number of articles this Saturday, including big steps in addressing the region’s water quality.

Article 3D of the capital budget is a bond authorization for wastewater planning and design, said Town Administrator Jacqueline Beebe.

“It shouldn’t be based on individual taxpayers having to come up with $40,000 or $50,000 dollars to upgrade their systems. We should collectively try to work out this problem together,” said Beebe.

Beebe added that proposed Title 5 septic regulation changes by the state DEP could require those living by sensitive watersheds to upgrade their systems, unless their local town shows it has a plan in place to reduce nitrogen pollution.

“I’m now convinced after doing the math the other day that it is honestly cheaper to do the community solution than it would be to upgrade everyone’s septic system.”

Design and permitting for the wastewater system will cost about $6 million. This year’s town meeting will be held at the Nauset Regional High School Athletic Field at 10 am.

Eastham’s town meeting webpage can be found here.

