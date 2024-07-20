You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Firefighters extricate driver after crash in Eastham

Firefighters extricate driver after crash in Eastham

July 20, 2024


EASTHAM – Firefighters had to extricate a driver from a traffic crash in Eastham. The collision happened about 8:30 AM on State Highway (Route 6) near South Eastham Street. Three people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Eastham Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by Sherry Prada/CWN

