Edgartown Beach Officials Warn of Portuguese Man o’ Wars

EDGARTOWN – Officials in Edgartown are advising beach visitors that they’ve received reports of Portuguese Man o’ Wars washing up on the southern shore of Martha’s Vineyard.

Portuguese Man o’ War tentacles can grow as long as 100 feet. They can cause extreme pain to humans if they make contact with them.

Their stings can still impact skin weeks after they wash ashore, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Visitors to South Beach and Norton Point are reminded to find a lifeguard or park ranger if they see a Portuguese Man o’ War or if someone is stung.

More information on the species can be found on NOAA’s website.