Edgartown Beach Officials Warn of Portuguese Man o’ Wars

July 5, 2023

From Truro Recreation Department Facebook page

EDGARTOWN – Officials in Edgartown are advising beach visitors that they’ve received reports of Portuguese Man o’ Wars washing up on the southern shore of Martha’s Vineyard.

Portuguese Man o’ War tentacles can grow as long as 100 feet. They can cause extreme pain to humans if they make contact with them.

Their stings can still impact skin weeks after they wash ashore, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Visitors to South Beach and Norton Point are reminded to find a lifeguard or park ranger if they see a Portuguese Man o’ War or if someone is stung.

More information on the species can be found on NOAA’s website.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


