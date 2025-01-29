Eight Local Volunteer Organizations Receive Grant Awards

HYANNIS – The Cape & Islands United Way has announced $20,000 in microgrants to support eight local volunteer organizations tackling regional needs in areas such as housing, clothing, hospice care, and nutrition.

This year’s awardees are Neighborhood Falmouth, St. David’s Episcopal Church, the Harwich Children’s Fund, the Oak Bluff’s Ambulance Association, CCYP, One Shared Spirit, The Warming Place, and Hospice and Palliative Care of Martha’s Vineyard.

The grants were funded by the Bilezikian Family Foundation, the Eversource Charitable Foundation, and Granite City Electric.

Grant awards up to $5,000 are available to all programs fostering volunteer activities on the Cape and Islands.