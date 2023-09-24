Eversource Focusing on Electric Vehicles

BARNSTABLE – Eversource continues to work on reducing the carbon footprint on Cape Cod, where scientists claim that vehicles are responsible for 40% of emissions.

Sean Tully, manager of electric mobility at Eversource, says that they are looking to focus on electrification and decarbonization for the future as they try to reduce the impact of vehicles in the region.

“We’ve done that over the past five years, through our first phase of our make ready program which is really focused on commercial and industrial public charging, to really address the range anxiety. We have a lot more exciting opportunities and solutions coming to our customers across our electroservice territory in Massachusetts,” Tully said.

Across Eversource’s service territory there are approximately 4,200 charging stations that can be utilized for electric vehicles currently and in the future.

Tully says that about 20% of the total investment that Eversource has made was in environmental justice communities to help enable charging for those areas.

“A lot of the environmental justice communities are in the Barnstable and Hyannis area, and a great majority of the charging stations that were installed on the Cape and on Martha’s Vineyard were mainly municipal projects. Some examples are the Barnstable County Offices and Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute,” said Tully.

He went on to say that they are also currently working with MassDOT to put charging stations at rest stops along the highways of Cape Cod to continue the push for less overall greenhouse gas emissions coming from the region.