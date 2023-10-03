Eversource to Build Tiny Bat Homes in Cape Cod National Seashore

WELLFLEET – At a recent event in the Cape Cod National Seashore, over a dozen Eversource volunteers partnered with the National Parks Service to construct tiny houses for local bats.

The homes will act as shelters for the winged mammals, which play an important role in the health of the ecosystem by feeding on common pests, thereby preventing their overpopulation, and encouraging plant pollination through the dispersal of seeds.

The Cape Cod National Seashore is the home to eight bat species, some of which are classified as endangered.

Bat populations have come under threat in recent years by human activity infringing on their habitat, and the rise of white-nose syndrome, a fungal disease that has become increasingly prevalent in North America since its discovery in 2006.

According to a recent study, bats consume enough pests through their diets to save corn farmers alone over $1 billion annually in costs associated with pesticide use and controlling crop damage.

The volunteer project was conducted as part of Eversource’s commitment to protecting the environment and the animals in their service area.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter