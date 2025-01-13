Fall River man arrested after driving his car through the front doors of TD Bank in Sandwich.

SANDWICH – Plymouth Police report that they responded to the TD Bank on Route 6A at approximately 3:30 AM, after receiving a call from a male operator stating he struck the building. Upon arrival, a 38-year-old male, identified as Kevin Coelho, told officers that he was there to check his balance but accidentally hit the gas after striking the curb. After an investigation it was determined Coelho intentionally drove his car into the building several times before breaking through the front glass. He climbed over the wreckage and went into the bank after breaking another glass door. Coelho was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Coehlo was placed under arrest and charged with Breaking & Entering into a Depository, and three counts of Damage to Property. Coelho was held on $25,000 cash bail and is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court today.