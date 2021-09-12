Falmouth Board Of Health Reports Uptick In Covid Cases

FALMOUTH – In a recent Covid-19 update by the Falmouth Board of Health, Falmouth Health Agent Scott McGann reported that positive cases had risen in the town over the past two weeks.
The Board of Health reported 65 confirmed cases during the seven-day period ending on September eighth, 2021, as well as 11 probable cases.
Falmouth’s 14-day incidence rates rose to a moderate level compared to other towns in the Cape, while the percentage of positive diagnoses among tested individuals in the area rose to 3.67%, up from 2.44% the week prior.
Falmouth had previously maintained a five-week average of about 20 cases per week.
Although a sustained increase in case numbers could lead to mask mandates, McGann stated they would continue to monitor the situation before deciding whether to institute a mask mandate.
“Right now the line in the sand is whether you go up to substantial amounts of transmission,” said McGann, “we’re not at that yet.”
“You also have to look at your healthcare system,” he added, noting there was no significant increase in hospitalizations.
A mask advisory in indoor public areas remains in effect.
McGann addressed breakthrough cases amongst vaccinated individuals, noting that while breakthrough cases were occurring in Massachusetts among 0.53% of fully vaccinated individuals, the vaccines are successfully preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 with hospitalizations and deaths only occurring in 3.9% and 0.68% of breakthrough cases, respectively.
“Looking at the state’s numbers,” he said, “deaths and hospitalizations are at a lower rate than they would have been without the vaccine.”
79.6% of eligible Falmouth residents are vaccinated, with 87% having received at least one dose.
McGann recommended that individuals with moderately to severely compromised immune systems consult with their primary care physicians and consider whether a third vaccine shot is appropriate for them.
The Board of Health will continue to monitor cases and return with another update next week.
By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter