Falmouth Resident Chosen As Next Director Of Center For Coastal Studies

PROVINCETOWN – Following a lengthy search, the Center for Coastal Studies has announced that Anne-Marie Runfola of Falmouth will be its new executive director.

Runfola replaces the exiting Richard Delaney and has spent the past fourteen years in NOAA’s Office of Marine Sanctuaries, where she is currently Senior Advisor in the Director’s Office.

She also previously served as Deputy Superintendent at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary and has considerable experience in the nonprofit arena.

“Anne-Marie is a wonderful choice to join the Center for Coastal Studies as its new Executive Director,” said Delaney. “In addition to her impressive list of accomplishments working with the National Marine Sanctuary Program, she has a long history of collaboration with our staff and shares our dedication to high-quality marine science and ocean conservation initiatives.”

Delaney is retiring after 14 years of leadership that saw the Center’s influence grow in the conservation community.

“I have worked with the talented team at the Center for Coastal Studies in Provincetown for years and am thrilled to join them as Executive Director. Their work has had an outsized impact on communities and ecosystems on Cape Cod and across the globe,” said Runfola.

“I’m honored to be the next steward of the organization and to help continue that legacy,” she said.

The transition is scheduled to begin early next year.