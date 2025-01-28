Falmouth Shuts Down Baseball Field After Inspecting Soil

FALMOUTH – The Town of Falmouth has announced the immediate closure of the John Neill youth baseball complex located on Gifford Street.

The town says this is due to the discovery of non-compliant soil which contains lead, arsenic, zinc and PCB chemicals in excess of allowable state regulatory levels. Glass was also found near the surface of walkways.

The town says the baseball fields were used as a landfill in the 1940s and 50s.

Additional testing is underway.

Falmouth Town Manager Michael Renshaw says the temporary closure was issued out of an abundance of caution.

“We understand this discovery at a recreational facility is of great concern to residents, and the Town of Falmouth is committed to providing frequent updates as information becomes available,” said Renshaw.

Those updates will be provided on the Town of Falmouth website.