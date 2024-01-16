Falmouth Supports Steamship Authority Voting Changes

FALMOUTH – Falmouth town officials have thrown their support behind a Senate bill that could change the voting structure of the Steamship Authority’s Board of Governors.

The bill, authored by Barnstable/Plymouth State Senator Susan Moran, would alter the current vote weighting system for authority members by stipulating that a vote from Barnstable, Falmouth, or New Bedford would be needed for authority actions.

Meanwhile, Nantucket has sent a letter to the state voicing unanimous opposition to the bill, saying they were not given proper notification of a December meeting on the subject and claimed that the bill would negatively impact residents of both Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, whose authority members they say should retain final control.

Currently, the islands together can out-vote any Authority decisions with current weighting.