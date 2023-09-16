Flood Area Design Guidelines Developed by Cape Cod Commission

BARNSTABLE – A flood area design guideline has been developed by the Cape Cod Commission for the region to outline strategies for reducing or eliminating hazards from sea level rise and storm surge.

Increasing numbers of properties on Cape Cod are being impacted by the rising flood waters and sea levels causing concerns from residents.

The region has a history of moving or modifying buildings to adapt to its changing coastline, especially those designed to be close to the water’s edge, but as the pace of change increases and affects more buildings, the need for guidance specific to the character of Cape Cod’s communities has grown.

Supported by funding from the US Economic Development Administration, the guidelines outline solutions appropriate for various cases, such as building retrofit, building relocation, landscape solutions, and building elevation – depending on the specific building involved and its surrounding neighborhood context.

“These guidelines help our community meet goals set forth in the Regional Policy Plan and Climate Action Plan,” said Cape Cod Commission Executive Director Kristy Senatori.

“The carefully considered strategies provide a pathway forward that balances protection from the threats of sea level rise and flooding with preservation of the region’s character and built environment,” Senatori said.

The guidelines are intended to help homeowners better understand and visualize design options and to guide town staff and board members as they review proposed projects in flood hazard areas.

For more information on the guidelines visit the Cape Cod Commission’s website.