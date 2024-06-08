Forbes Ranks Cape Cod 5 Among World’s Best Banks

HYANNIS – Cape Cod 5 was recently recognized as one of the “World’s Best Banks” by Forbes, which highlighted 400 banks around the globe in the most recent edition of its prestigious listing.

The regional bank achieved high marks in preserving client trust and providing top-notch customer service, products, and services to its clients, both digitally and in person.

“We’re pleased to be recognized for the quality of service that our colleagues offer to clients, and we appreciate the trust that our clients place in us each day,” said Matt Burke, Chairman and CEO of Cape Cod 5.

“We strive to offer best-in-class digital convenience for individuals, families, and businesses across the region,” he said, “while maintaining our close ties in each of our communities, where clients know they can come speak with a friendly, local and knowledgeable banker whenever they choose.”

The nod continues a trend of quality recognition for the Bank, which was honored as one of the best banks to work for in 2023 by American Banker and one of the state’s best places to work by The Boston Globe.