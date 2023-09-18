Forensic Science Week Set by Governor Healey

BARNSTABLE – Forensic Science Week has been set for this week until Saturday, September 23, by Governor Maura Healey to honor the Massachusetts forensic science community and their contributions to public safety.

Forensic Science Week is celebrated nationwide every third week of September to recognize forensic scientists for their hard work and highlight the essential role of forensic science in advancing investigations, solving crime, and supporting the administration of justice.

As part of the week-long celebration, the Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory will launch a digital campaign to educate the public about the lab’s various forensic scientific disciplines, share insights about lab operations, and offer advice to aspiring forensic scientists.

“High-quality forensic science services are fundamental to the pursuit of truth and justice and the advancement of equity and fairness in the criminal justice system,” said Healey.

“Our administration is proud to mark its first Forensic Science Week by extending our appreciation to the many crime lab professionals dedicated to advancing these principles and achieving the highest standards of forensic science practices,” Healey said.

The Massachusetts State Police Crime Laboratory is a full-service laboratory system with nine locations across Massachusetts, including a state-of-the-art evidence storage facility.

The highly trained scientists at the Laboratory respond to crime scenes, perform laboratory testing, and provide expert testimony.