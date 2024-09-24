Former NBA Player Returning To Cape To Speak About Drug Recovery

HYANNIS – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a presentation this week with former Boston Celtic Chris Herren.

Herren grew up playing basketball at Durfee High School in Fall River before he had a stint with the Celtics in the 2000-2001 season.

He is a recovering alcohol and drug addict who has spoken about his story to millions of people across the country, including several public appearances on Cape Cod.

The presentation is being held at Barnstable High School’s Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office says families with children in middle school and up are encouraged to attend.

“Chris Herren reached the highest heights and then nearly lost everything, including his life, to addiction,” said Barnstable Sheriff Donna Buckley. “In recovery, he uses that story to offer hope and to eliminate the fatal stigma that still surrounds substance use disorders. His story is powerful and inspiring.”