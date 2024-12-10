You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Former Pilgrim Power Plant Worker Suing Holtec

December 10, 2024

COURTESY PILGRIM NUCLEAR POWER STATION

PLYMOUTH – A former worker at the decommissioned Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is filing a federal lawsuit.

Adam Snyder, a resident of Ohio, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Boston against Holtec International.

The suit alleges that Snyder suffered radiation exposure poisoning as a result of the company’s negligence.

Snyder is seeking damages for medical bills to treat his ongoing illness. He worked at Pilgrim in 2021.

Holtec purchased the station from Entergy in 2019, with an initial decommissioning plan that set to last eight years. Environmentalists and the state of Massachusetts have been fighting Holtec’s plan to discharge nuclear wastewater into Cape Cod Bay.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

