Former Red Sox Pitcher Luis Tiant Has Died

BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston Red Sox pitching great Luis Tiant has died at the age of 83.

The charismatic Cuban with a horseshoe mustache and mesmerizing windup pitched the Red Sox to the brink of a World Series championship in 1975.

Major League Baseball announced his death in a post on X on Tuesday. The Red Sox confirmed that he died at his home in Maine.

“Luis embodied everything we love about this game: resilience, passion, and an undeniable sense of belonging to something greater than himself,” Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner said.

“But what made Luis unforgettable was his vibrant personality. He was a gifted storyteller, always sharing tales filled with humor, honesty, and an enduring loyalty to his teammates. All of us are deeply saddened by his passing. We lost one of the great ones today,” he added.

Story by JIMMY GOLEN, The Associated Press