Former Truro Motor Inn Seized By Eminent Domain

TRURO – Truro will be getting new affordable housing stock after voters in the spring town meeting approved a plan to take by eminent domain the former Truro Motor Inn on Route 6.

The property had about 50 year-round residents who were evicted between 2022 and 2023.

This happened after several years of legal conflict with the owner of the Motor Inn over safety issues.

Truro is also looking at options for adding housing at the site known as the Walsh Property, which was acquired by the town in 2019.