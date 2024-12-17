Funding Approved For North Truro Affordable Housing Project

TRURO – The Barnstable County Commissioners this past week voted to approve an agreement for the Cloverleaf Truro Rental Housing Development, a $38 million collaboration between Community Housing Resource, Inc. and The Community Builders, Inc. that will bring 43 new mixed-rental homes to a roughly four-acre space at 22 Highland Road in North Truro.

The agreement allocates $300,000 in federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program funding through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, adding to $1.46 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding approved for the project last month.

HOME program funding is administered through the Barnstable County Department of Human Services. It aims to alleviate the region’s housing shortages by creating affordable housing options for low- and middle-income households.

