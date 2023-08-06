Gateway Airport To Host Public Meeting On PFAS Mitigation

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Gateway Airport Manager Katie Servis and environmental consultants from Horsley Witten Group will host a public meeting this week to update the community on progress being made to reduce PFAS substance contamination.

It will take place at Barnstable Town Hall on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 6 pm.

The push to reduce PFAS within airport grounds is part of a larger region-wide push to reduce the harmful chemicals.

Earlier this year, Cape & Islands State Senator Julian Cyr filed legislation that would ban the use of PFAS in food products and phase it out of food packaging by 2026, with further product bans expected by 2030.

Elsewhere, the enrollment deadline for a study led by the Silent Spring Institute regarding the health impacts of PFAS chemicals in local drinking water was recently extended through September 30.

The organization is looking for people who lived in Hyannis between May of 2006 and July of 2016 to take part in the study.

State officials estimate that cleanup costs associated with PFAS contamination will cost the region millions of dollars over the coming years.

By, Matthew Tomlinson, CapeCod.com NewsCenter