Centerville’s St. George Church Hosting Autumn Flu Clinics

CENTERVILLE – As flu season gets underway, options remain available for fast and convenient vaccination as Barnstable launches a pair of drive-thru flu clinics for those behind on their vaccinations, beginning today at the parking lot of the St. George Greek Orthodox Church at 1130 Falmouth Road in Centerville from 1 to 3 pm.

The venue will hold another clinic in a few weeks on Wednesday, November 6, from 9 to 11 am.

Doses are $3 each and consent forms are available at the clinics or online by clicking here.