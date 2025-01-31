Gosnold Behavioral Health Finalizing Move Off-Cape

FALMOUTH – Falmouth nonprofit Gosnold Behavioral Health is planning to take its services off-Cape with its move expected in the fall.

The organization provides substance use disorder treatment and services for other behavioral health issues, including for families in need.

Officials said they are constructing a new inpatient facility at a former nursing home in Wareham, previously telling the town’s zoning board that their Falmouth facility is outdated.

Meanwhile, outpatient services will move to a new yet to be determined location still in Falmouth.

The move was required after Cape Cod Healthcare declined to renew the organization’s lease.