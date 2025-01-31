You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Gosnold Behavioral Health Finalizing Move Off-Cape

Gosnold Behavioral Health Finalizing Move Off-Cape

January 31, 2025

FALMOUTH – Falmouth nonprofit Gosnold Behavioral Health is planning to take its services off-Cape with its move expected in the fall.

The organization provides substance use disorder treatment and services for other behavioral health issues, including for families in need.

Officials said they are constructing a new inpatient facility at a former nursing home in Wareham, previously telling the town’s zoning board that their Falmouth facility is outdated.

Meanwhile, outpatient services will move to a new yet to be determined location still in Falmouth.

The move was required after Cape Cod Healthcare declined to renew the organization’s lease. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 