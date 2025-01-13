Governor Healey Against Proposed NOAA Vessel Speed Changes

NANTUCKET – Opposition is continuing to proposed changes to the federal government’s North Atlantic right whale vessel speed rule.

NOAA is evaluating amendments which would require most vessels 35 feet or longer to travel at speeds of ten knots or less within active Seasonal Speed Zones to reduce the risk of lethal collisions.

The University of Massachusetts conducted a study that said this would result in notable increases in travel time to and from Nantucket for passenger and goods-carrying vessels, as well as fishing boats, during the proposed restriction period from November 1st to May 30th.

The UMass study also says the restrictions would eliminate all fast-ferry services to Nantucket and reduce the daily trips to the Island from the Steamship Authority.

Governor Maura Healey wrote a letter to the NOAA administrator last month seeking exemptions for Nantucket and Vineyard Sounds.

Healey said Massachusetts has long been a leader in protection efforts and has the most stringent state regulations to protect the right whales in the country. At the same time, she said, “we must ensure our island communities can still rely on the ferry service that is vital to their economy and emergency response.”