Governor Signs Bill Protecting Cats From Abusive Practice

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey recently signed a bill banning the practice of declawing cats, making Massachusetts the fourth state in the Union to do so, along with Maryland, New York, and Virginia.

The bill, An Act prohibiting inhumane feline declawing, was sponsored by Senator Mark Montigny of New Bedford, who joined animal rights activists in denouncing the practice, which includes the removal of both the claws and the first bone of the toes on felines.

According to advocates of the ban, the removal causes immense pain and behavioral concerns, in addition to serious health complications, and has been likened to amputating a person’s fingertips.

“Declawing is an abhorrent practice that most veterans view as inhumane,” said Montigny. “But it is also a procedure that is widely misunderstood and requested by owners.”

“This law,” he said, “ensures that veterinarians will no longer have to weigh the choice of providing the procedure, knowing that if they don’t an owner is likely to just look for someone who will.”

Upon taking effect on April 8, 2025, those caught practicing the procedure will be met with a fine and disciplinary action by the veterinary board.

Exemptions will be made for instances when there is a therapeutic benefit, such as the removal of cancerous tumors.

Also joining the four states banning the practice is Washington D.C.