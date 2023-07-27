Americorps Cape Cod to Recognize Graduating Members

BARNSTABLE – AmeriCorps Cape Cod will celebrate the graduation of nine members on July 27, signifying the completion of each member’s 11 months and 1700 hours of public service across Cape Cod.

The National Service Program is one of several across the country helping serve environmental and disaster preparedness and response needs on Cape Cod for over 25 years which Kat Garofoli, Program Manager, says can create unique needs being in the region.

“Each year we recruit 24 members to address these needs. We provide them with housing, which as you can imagine can be a real challenge here on Cape Cod. The fact our program has the ability to house our members, really allows us to succeed,” Garofoli said.

Members of the Year 24 group have served a combined 17,145 hours and saved the region an estimated $671,913 by supporting projects related to natural resource management, environmental education, and volunteer engagement.

As this group graduates and moves on after many accomplishments, Garofoli wants to not only celebrate the past, but also look to the future of the organization.

“We are actively looking for people who are interested in serving with AmeriCorps Cape Cod. We are looking at our five week training and orientation period, making sure that the incoming members are set up for success,” said Garofoli.

The public is invited to attend the graduation ceremony and celebrate Year 24 members’ contribution to the Cape Cod community at the Barnstable High School-Performing Arts Center on Thursday, July 27 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the organization and how to join visit their website.