You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Habitat Ride for Homes Raising Money for Affordable Housing Initiatives Sunday

Habitat Ride for Homes Raising Money for Affordable Housing Initiatives Sunday

September 13, 2024

Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod will raise funds for affordable housing with their ride for homes event this Sunday.

Cyclists choose either a 40 mile ride to Woods Hole and back, a 20 mile ride along the Cape Cod Canal and through Bourne, OR 12 miles along the Cape Cod Canal. The event starts and ends at the Aptucxet Trading Post Museum in Bourne.

Runners and walkers will be on the Cape Cod Canal, choose your own distance.

More on the event can be found here: Bike Ride for Homes | Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod (habitatcapecod.org)

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 