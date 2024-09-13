Habitat Ride for Homes Raising Money for Affordable Housing Initiatives Sunday

Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod will raise funds for affordable housing with their ride for homes event this Sunday.

Cyclists choose either a 40 mile ride to Woods Hole and back, a 20 mile ride along the Cape Cod Canal and through Bourne, OR 12 miles along the Cape Cod Canal. The event starts and ends at the Aptucxet Trading Post Museum in Bourne.

Runners and walkers will be on the Cape Cod Canal, choose your own distance.

More on the event can be found here: Bike Ride for Homes | Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod (habitatcapecod.org)