HAC Holding Info Session on Affordable Falmouth Home

FALMOUTH – Housing Assistance Corporation is holding an information session on how to apply to purchase an affordable home in East Falmouth.

The three bedroom home at 33 Pheasant Lane that was built in 2019 has 1,954 square feet and features two and a half bathrooms and a one-car garage.

The home will be made available to a potential homebuyer through a lottery process that HAC is overseeing. The group said the home is targeted as workforce housing for families.

The property will be sold to an eligible applicant for $232,500. The applicant’s income must not exceed 80% of Area Median Income.

Wednesday, March 8 is the deadline to submit an application for the lottery, with a drawing to be held within the following 30 days.

The virtual session will cover the lottery application process and more information about the deed-restricted home.

The session is taking place through Zoom on Wednesday, January 25 at 5:30pm.

Registration details for the information session can be found through HAC.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter