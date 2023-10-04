Harwich Joins Growing List of Towns Seeking Watershed Permits

HARWICH – More towns are filing for the Watershed Permits they will need to absolve their residents of costly septic upgrades in the wake of Title 5 changes.

Harwich Select Board members gave the go-ahead to file for the permit for four local watersheds at their most recent meeting—Herring River, Allen Harbor, Wychmere Harbor and Saquatucket Harbor.

Without it, all new construction starting next year and those living by sensitive watersheds would be required to have advanced I/A septic systems.

The Watershed Permit proves to the state that the town is working on community-based solutions to nutrient pollution, such as sewering.

Harwich town officials added that as water quality issues grow across the Cape, they will need to reach out to their neighboring towns of Chatham and Yarmouth to discuss investment in shared wastewater solutions.