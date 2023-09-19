You are here: Home / NewsCenter / State to Stop Buying Single-Use Bottles to Protect Coastlines from Plastic

State to Stop Buying Single-Use Bottles to Protect Coastlines from Plastic

September 19, 2023

HYANNIS – As multiple Cape communities adopt single-use plastic water bottle bans to protect local water resources and reduce fossil fuels dependency; Governor Maura Healey has announced two new policies that she says will be “groundbreaking” in the effort to preserve coastlines.

She said she will sign an executive order setting biodiversity conservation goals for the next three decades, including an additional order banning state agencies from purchasing single-use water bottles.

Massachusetts would be the first state in the nation to adopt such a policy.

Several local leaders, including Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce CEO Paul Niedzwiecki, said that the Cape’s water bodies and coastlines are integral for its tourism-based economy. 

Healey’s plastic-reduction plans are in addition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions goals for 2050, which heavily rely on the burgeoning offshore wind industry developing off the Cape and Islands coast.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 