Healey-Driscoll Administration Files $714 Million Supplemental Budget to Close Fiscal Year

HYANNIS – Gov. Maura Healey has filed a $714 million supplemental budget to close out fiscal year 2024 to help close what the administration says are gaps in public health, substance use treatment, and key reserves.

The bill also proposes a limited amount of new spending critical to protecting public health and advancing the state’s climate and clean energy goals.

This includes an additional $10 million for the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, $400,000 for mosquito spraying and $11 million to seed the new Disaster Relief and Resiliency Fund to address climate change.

“The supplemental budget will further our efforts to make life more affordable for people in Massachusetts – from child care to school meals to rent – while also advancing our clean energy economy, supporting public health hospitals, and improving our communities’ ability to respond to disasters,” said Governor Maura Healey. “We’re grateful for the Legislature’s partnership to lower costs, grow our economic competitiveness, and ensure a balanced and responsible budget.”

The bill allocates $714 million in gross spending, at a net cost to the state of $149 million after offsets, to pay for time-sensitive FY24 budget deficiencies. It also invests $590 million in the state’s future stability by making deposits in reserve accounts and streamlines policy implementation through technical improvements to existing statutes.