Higgins Endorsed by LeClair for District Attorney

HYANNIS – Republican Dan Higgins has been endorsed by community leader Mary LeClair for Cape and Islands District Attorney.

LeClair is a Mashpee resident who has worked with numerous organizations and nonprofits across the Cape including Housing Assistance Corporation and Children’s Cove, and is also the 2019 recipient of the Philanthropy Volunteer of the Year Award by the Philanthropy Partners of the Cape and Islands.

She also helmed Gosnold on Cape Cod.

Higgins will face off against Democrat Attorney Rob Galibois in this November’s election.

