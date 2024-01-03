Holiday Giving Campaign Delivers $6,500 to Local Charitable Groups

SOUTH YARMOUTH – The Davenport Companies’ Charitable Giving Program recently donated $6,500 to the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center’s Food Pantry and the Cape Cod Foster Closet.

During the month of December, donations of cash, food, and clothing were collected from employees of The Davenport Companies, based in South Yarmouth, and the value of all the donations to both organizations was matched with a cash donation by the company.

“As inflation continues to hit the budgets of Cape Cod families hard, the need is greater than ever. It was especially gratifying for our team members this year to help local veterans and their families with food and cash donations,” said DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport Companies.

Officials from The Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center say their mission is to provide comprehensive life sustaining services for Cape Cod veterans and their families.

Services provided to all veterans and their families include access to a full-service food pantry, and the center was the recipient of $3,500 in cash and food donations.

The second beneficiary this holiday season was The Cape Cod Foster Closet, which received $3,000 in cash and clothing, as they say their mission is to support foster, adoptive, and relative caregiver families on the Cape and Islands by providing material goods, helping hands, and emotional support.

Companies that took part in this year’s holiday giving campaign include Davenport Realty Trust, Davenport Building Company, Blue Rock Golf Course, All Cape Self Storage, Cape Cod Fence Co., and Thirwood Place.