Holidays By the Sea Returns, Though Without Nobska Lighthouse Events

FALMOUTH – The Falmouth Chamber of Commerce Holidays by the Sea Weekend will return the first weekend of December, although without usual events at Nobska Lighthouse.

Organizers are looking into relocating the annual events that traditionally take place there to a location in Woods Hole, as the lighthouse will be under construction.

However, other familiar traditions including the parade, caroling, and village stroll with extended business and dining hours will celebrate the holiday season the same as previous years.

This year’s parade will be the 59th iteration.

“We are delighted to have our events back in person again this year and have been heartened by the number of inquiries received so far,” said Falmouth Chamber President Michael Kasparian in a statement.

“The Falmouth community comes together each year around the holidays to support and participate in what has become a signature weekend extravaganza. It takes an enormous amount of coordination and collaboration between the Falmouth Chamber, DPW, Falmouth Police & Rescue, Falmouth Village & Woods Hole Business Associations and of course Santa.”