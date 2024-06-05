Homeless Prevention Council Prepares For Saturday’s Walk For Home Fundraiser

CHATHAM, PROVINCETOWN – The Homeless Prevention Council (HPC) is holding its Walk for Home charity outreach event this Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Provincetown and Chatham, raising funds and awareness for those struggling to keep a roof over their heads and the non-profit’s efforts to help working families and individuals make ends meet.

As regional municipalities work to address shortages of affordable housing, the Walk for Home brings the community together in recognition of one of the toughest challenges Cape communities currently face.

The council is inviting the public to participate in the community-building event by registering or donating, with non-profit officials emphasizing that no amount of support is too small to make a difference.

“We hope our friends and neighbors will join us at this fun event, or will contribute to help HPC serve all who need us,” said Hadley Luddy, CEO of Homeless Prevention Council.

To register for the event or to donate to HPC, click here.