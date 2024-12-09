Housing Assistance Moving Hyannis HQ

HYANNIS – The Housing Assistance Corporation is moving to a new headquarters in Hyannis this month.

HAC has acquired an office building at 255 Independence Drive, located a few miles from its current location on West Main Street which the organization says they have outgrown.

Housing Assistance also operates a regional resource center in Orleans and plans to open a third site on the Upper Cape.

The purchase was supported by donations as well as a grant from the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency.

“We look forward to welcoming the wider community to our collaborative training space, where we can better serve clients in need of housing support and forge strong partnerships that are necessary to solve the region’s housing crisis,” said Housing Assistance CEO Alisa Magnotta.