Human Case Of West Nile Virus Reported In Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health has announced a human case of West Nile Virus in Barnstable, raising the risk level for acquiring the virus to high within Barnstable, Mashpee, Sandwich, and Yarmouth.

The Barnstable case, alongside a pair of cases in Bristol and Suffolk County, brings the total number of West Nile Virus cases in the state this year to 10, up from six in 2023.

Public health officials continue to urge residents use caution and employ common sense measures to avoid the risk of infection, including the use of EPA-registered repellants, mosquito-proofing their homes, and avoiding excursions in mosquito-heavy areas around dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, to reduce the chances of a potentially serious illness