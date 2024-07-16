Human Trafficking A Focus For Cape And Islands D.A.

HYANNIS –Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois is continuing to fight human trafficking.

This has been a priority since a state grant of nearly $100,000 dollars was awarded to fight the issue earlier this year.

At a press conference last week, Galibois said his office has charged twelve people in trafficking cases since January.

Galibois also said his office is organizing training sessions for people working in the service industry and law enforcement.

You can report human trafficking to a tip line by calling 774-822-0632.