You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Human Trafficking A Focus For Cape And Islands D.A.

Human Trafficking A Focus For Cape And Islands D.A.

July 16, 2024

HYANNIS –Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois is continuing to fight human trafficking.

This has been a priority since a state grant of nearly $100,000 dollars was awarded to fight the issue earlier this year.

At a press conference last week, Galibois said his office has charged twelve people in trafficking cases since January.

Galibois also said his office is organizing training sessions for people working in the service industry and law enforcement.

You can report human trafficking to a tip line by calling 774-822-0632.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 