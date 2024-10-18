Hyannis Open Streets Sunday, Roadway to Close

HYANNIS – Hyannis Open Streets returns to Main Street this Sunday, shutting down the roadway so make way for a day of fun community activities on foot.

Main Street Business Improvement District Executive Director Elizbeth Wurfbain says Main street will be closed to motor vehicles between Barnstable Road and Sea Street to make way for pedestrians to enjoy activities, music and shopping.

She adds that it’s been a great way to better serve visitors into the traditionally “off” season.

“Each year, in the past 5 years, Main Street has had more people staying longer on the street. We have almost a million visitors a year, more than any other downtown on Cape Cod. And they stay longer than they used to, which is a big testament to the walkability.”

The event runs from 12 to 4 pm. Free parking will be available at the North and South Street lots and Transport Center.

