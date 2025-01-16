Influenza Uptick Reported By Outer Cape Health Services

WELLFLEET – Outer Cape Health Services is notifying residents of a significant increase in flu cases across the Outer and Lower Cape communities, following state and national trends.

Vaccinations are recommended for those at a higher risk of serious complications, including children under five, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions.

Shots are available at all OCHS locations.

Outer Cape Health Services also advises preventative measures, including frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with those who are sick.