Influenza Uptick Reported By Outer Cape Health Services

January 16, 2025

COURTESY OF OUTER CAPE HEALTH SERVICES
The Harwich Community Health Center on Chatham Road in Harwich.

WELLFLEET – Outer Cape Health Services is notifying residents of a significant increase in flu cases across the Outer and Lower Cape communities, following state and national trends.

Vaccinations are recommended for those at a higher risk of serious complications, including children under five, adults 65 and older, pregnant women, and people with chronic health conditions.

Shots are available at all OCHS locations.

Outer Cape Health Services also advises preventative measures, including frequent handwashing and avoiding close contact with those who are sick.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


