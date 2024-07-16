You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Investigation Ongoing After Turbine Pieces Found on Nantucket Shores

Investigation Ongoing After Turbine Pieces Found on Nantucket Shores

July 16, 2024

NANTUCKET – An investigation is still underway after debris from a broken wind turbine was found along Nantucket’s southern coastline.

Vineyard Wind confirmed that it was a piece from one of their turbines. The incident caused beach closures on the island, with residents finding fiberglass and other debris along the sands.

The company said the damage was due to an incident Saturday but have not released specifics.

They added that no personnel or mariners have been injured, though a 500 meter safety zone has been instituted around the offshore area. 

