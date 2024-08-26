Island High School Football Rivalry Selected To Play At Fenway

BOSTON – The annual high school football rivalry game between Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket is taking place at a special location this year: Fenway Park.

School officials say they are grateful for the unique opportunity.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday, November 26th at 5 p.m.

Fenway Park has been the home of the Boston Red Sox for 112 years, and the stadium has hosted numerous other sporting events.

The Martha’s Vineyard-Nantucket high school football rivalry is known as the Island Cup. The two teams have been playing since 1953.

Last year, the Falmouth High School girls’ hockey team played a scrimmage at Fenway.