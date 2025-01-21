You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Keating Explains Why He Did Not Attend Trump Inauguration

January 21, 2025

HYANNIS – Cape Cod Congressman Bill Keating was among those who skipped Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration on Monday.

Keating said he attended Trump’s first inauguration, and he respects that Trump won the 2024 election. However, Keating said he cannot condone Trump’s promise to pardon those who committed crimes at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021.

“My decision not to attend the inauguration is out of respect for the men and women of the Capitol Police who were attacked at the very site of the inauguration itself while protecting members of Congress and the peaceful transfer of power,” Keating said.

He added, “I remain committed to delivering for the people of Southeastern Massachusetts and will work across the aisle with my colleagues and with the incoming administration whenever possible.”

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

