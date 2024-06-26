LISTEN: New Housing Bill with Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr

The Massachusetts State Senate has unveiled a new housing bill adding new initiatives and policies to build more affordable units in the coming years.

Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr joins CapeCod.com’s Grady Culhane to discuss what tools are included to help the local region get its housing crisis more under control.

Though the plan includes $5.2 billion for affordable housing, tax credits, zoning changes and more, it does not include local optional real-estate transfer fees, though Cyr says he is a proponent of the idea and will continue to fight for it in potential amendments.

Proposed in Healey’s version of the bill, the fee would tax up to 2 percent of sales over $1 million dollars to fund affordable housing. Several Cape communities have called for the option.