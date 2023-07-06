You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local Environmental Group Comments on Canal Bridge Project

July 6, 2023

BOURNE – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod has commented on the project to replace the Cape Cod Canal bridges and its potential environmental impact.

In a statement signed by Executive Director Andrew Gottlieb, the organization urged state transportation officials to understand in detail the possible fallout of the work and to identify alternatives as needed.

Comments from the APCC focused on topics such as wetland preservation, stormwater management, and additional traffic heading on and off of the Cape.

Additions to the project’s scope of work recommended by the association include retrofitting closed drainage systems, utilizing green infrastructure, emphasizing multiple modes of transportation in order to promote reduced carbon emissions, and considering changing attitudes for summer travelers coming to the region due to the improved spans.

The organization contends that with the new bridges, more people from mainland Massachusetts and New England could be incentivized to take shorter trips to Cape Cod, potentially adding unintended consequences and heavier traffic delays during busy seasons.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


